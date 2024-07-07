Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 55,748 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gentex worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,669. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.