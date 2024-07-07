Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $180,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 722,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,846 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average of $167.96. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

