Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.82 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,370,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after buying an additional 342,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.92. 517,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

