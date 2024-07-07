BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 50,456 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $28,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $124.42. 1,426,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.96. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

