Blue Trust Inc. Has $584,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.87. 579,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

