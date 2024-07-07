Conflux One Day Volume Tops $28.45 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $546.07 million and $28.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,018,544,471 coins and its circulating supply is 4,231,045,210 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,018,398,026.97 with 4,230,898,012.66 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13150378 USD and is up 8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $34,253,331.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

