MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $217.58 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $217.58 million and $14.26 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $38.26 or 0.00067233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,886.15 or 0.99955563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 38.83262271 USD and is up 7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $17,816,015.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

