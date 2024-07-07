G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.