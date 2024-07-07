BinaryX (BNX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $589.47 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $589.47 million and approximately $547,338.56 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $121.59 or 0.00213651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars.
