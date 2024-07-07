Quantum (QUA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,886.15 or 0.99955563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067233 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

