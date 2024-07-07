Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,169 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCO traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.26. The stock had a trading volume of 536,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.27 and a 200 day moving average of $392.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $432.78.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.45.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

