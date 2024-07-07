Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.34 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.72. 6,415,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,998. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $279.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.19. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

