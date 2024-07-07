Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 104,160 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,160 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 287,922 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.