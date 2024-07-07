Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.21 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 189.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.28% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after buying an additional 324,042 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,842,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,035,000.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,756. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

