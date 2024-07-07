Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.51. 222,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,185. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $345.68.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

