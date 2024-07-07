Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $216.48. 408,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

