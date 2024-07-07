Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 77,818 Shares of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $16,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000.

NYSEARCA:IDVO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.06. 17,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.84. Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

