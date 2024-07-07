SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPLG traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $65.25. 5,047,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,195. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

