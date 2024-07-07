Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $31.62. 2,940,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,835. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $45.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.39%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

