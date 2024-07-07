Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.17 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 19,603,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,905,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.