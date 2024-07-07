Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,279 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $184,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

