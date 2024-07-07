Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.48 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE DVN traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

