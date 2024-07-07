Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

UNP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $225.17. 1,659,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

