Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.87.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.00. The company had a trading volume of 550,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,127. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

