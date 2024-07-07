Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $259,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.78.

Shares of LLY opened at $914.57 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $918.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $831.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.25. The firm has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

