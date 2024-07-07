Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.65 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 406.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Gray Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 376.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after buying an additional 241,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 510.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 227,116 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 205,059 shares in the last quarter.

IGM traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 315,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,509. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $97.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

