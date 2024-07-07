Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.57% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 558,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,669. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

