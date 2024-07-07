Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 22,655 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after buying an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,591 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,490 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,693. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

