Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 2,683,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

