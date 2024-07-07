Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,987 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $116.75. 872,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

