Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.43 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $3,375,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $238.19. 1,349,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $245.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.82.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

