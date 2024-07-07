Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. 1,281,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,192. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

