IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

IDXX traded up $8.51 on Friday, hitting $486.00. The company had a trading volume of 381,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

