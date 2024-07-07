BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,160 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. 2,913,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,371. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

