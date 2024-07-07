Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

VV traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $254.77. The company had a trading volume of 152,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,037. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

