BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437,802 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Wipro were worth $35,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of Wipro stock remained flat at $6.38 on Friday. 1,706,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,621. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

