Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,215 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 66,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 685,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 138,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.