T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.35% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $31,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,895 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,926,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,540,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,904.7% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 546,585 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,002,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 526,097 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCAF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 398,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

