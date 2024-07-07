Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,065 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $31,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $81.17. 1,073,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,224. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.