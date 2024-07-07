Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.24 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 481,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

