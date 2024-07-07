Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,723 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 358,634 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

