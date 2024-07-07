Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 30,840 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. 4,201,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060,988. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.