iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $33,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,855,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

INDA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,721 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

