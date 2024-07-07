Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,092 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 6,198,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,048. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

