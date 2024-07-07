Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,202 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

