BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 628.6% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.2% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 245,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

XOM stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

