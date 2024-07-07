Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $768,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Shares of XOM opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

