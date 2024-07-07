Ethereum Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $355.60 billion and approximately $10.79 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,958.37 or 0.05218177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00045237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,200,757 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

