Ethereum Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $355.60 billion and approximately $10.79 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,958.37 or 0.05218177 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00045237 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008075 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013678 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012375 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010387 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.
About Ethereum
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,200,757 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
