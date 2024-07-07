Dero Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $11,766.36 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,693.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00558512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00110999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00035313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00272630 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00039378 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00062960 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

