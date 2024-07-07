Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) & Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Elastic and Leafly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Elastic alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 6 15 0 2.71 Leafly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elastic currently has a consensus price target of $118.05, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Leafly has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than Elastic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic 4.87% -20.83% -6.21% Leafly -16.20% N/A -28.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Elastic and Leafly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $1.27 billion 9.22 $61.72 million $0.53 216.74 Leafly $42.25 million 0.12 -$9.50 million ($3.21) -0.65

Elastic has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Elastic has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elastic beats Leafly on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including search applications, workplace search, logs, metrics, application performance monitoring, synthetic monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, extended detection and response, and cloud security. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Leafly

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.